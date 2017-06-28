DOT wants your thoughts on new Savannah River bridge

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation released images of what the new bridges over the Savannah River might look like. It wants your input on proposals for the planned replacement of the I-20 bridges over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal.

In a press release the DOT said it is working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation on the project that will increase the interstate from two lanes to three lanes both directions from 800 feet west of the canal bridges to the Martintown Road exit in North Augusta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a Public Information Open House on Tuesday, July 11 at the Georgia Visitor Information Center. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can view proposals for the planned replacement bridges.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 and last three to four years

There are three ways you can comment on the proposals:

In person at the Open House

Online at www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach

Mail your comment card to: Mr. Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street, NW, 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308