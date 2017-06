BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has died from injuries after a crash along Mike Padgett Highway earlier this month.

On June 16th, the car 79-year-old Eddie Blount was driving hit a dump truck.

He passed away on Tuesday.

Doctors say he had pre-existing health conditions and died from multiple systems failure.

It’s the eighth traffic death in Burke County this year.