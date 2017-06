FORT GORDON (WJBF) – You can get an early start in celebrating Independence Day in Fort Gordon, Ga.

On Friday, June 30 Fort Gordon will have its big celebration.

Country stars Randy Houser and Jon Langston will be taking the stage.

There will also be carnival rides and crafts for the kids.

The free event kicks off at 5, Friday night on Barton Field.

Teenagers 16 years-old and older will be required to show their ID to go onto the post.