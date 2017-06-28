Woman To Watch: Paige Miller, Development Director of Hope House

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – That smile of hope that 26 year old Paige Miller now wears is one that’s taken years to get. At 18 years old her life began a downward spiral of substance abuse.

“When I was 22 years old after a couple years of drinking and partying, failing out of school. Not being able to really be the person I wanted to be, I had come to a point where I really just wanted my life to end. On February 24, 2014 I got a totally different chance,” said Paige Miller, Development Director of Hope House and a WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch.

That new chance included rehab and support. Something she now offers to others as the Development Director at Hope House in Augusta.

“My passion really is people in recovery and those seeking recovery. So those people who are in their first 30 days, their first 6 months and they’re trying to figure out what their life is going to look like afterwards,” said Miller.

Sylvia Beam is one of them. Now working at Hope House – she says it was Paige’s support the helped her get to that point of sobriety.

“It’s really inspiring to see someone who is so passionate and fills so many different roles in the community and goes above and beyond what she’s asked. Just to make a difference. You know, not only in her life but in other people’s lives,” said Sylvia Beam, Works at Hope House.

For her efforts in the community, like helping to lead the organization Young People In Recovery, Paige was recognized as a Top 10 in 10 young professionals by the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“She’s just super nice. She’s got her head on straight. When she says she’s in recover and she’s in long term recovery, she means it. And I think people are drawn to that. That helps other women and other men want to be like that,” said Eric Kennedy, Friend of Paige Miller.

“I don’t think I play any big role. I think I am here, I’m present, and I show up for people and that’s what’s asked of me and I want to be able to do that to the best of my ability,” said Miller.