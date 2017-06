Related Coverage Aiken manhunt over, suspect in custody

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County manhunt suspect was denied bond in court this morning.

Keith Cunningham was arrested Tuesday, near Dixie Clay Road, after being on the run for several hours.

His first court appearance is scheduled for August 4th.

Investigators say it all started when he stole a pickup truck.

He several facing charges including larceny and failure to stop for blue lights in both South Carolina and Tennessee.