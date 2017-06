(WJBF) – Starting July 1, 2017, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is instituting a new policy on what it will and will not pay for.

The policy states that if you go to the emergency room for a visit and it’s later not classified as an “emergency” then insurance will not cover it.

The Georgia Insurance Commissioners Officer says they will be closely monitoring the policy and any complaints.

It says any customer who has an issue after July 1 should call them at 1-800-656-2298.