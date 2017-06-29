Augusta native makes professional baseball debut

(WJBF) – After signing a minor league deal with the Braves in February, Westside grad and former Georgia and Kansas City Chiefs DB Sanders Commings made his professional baseball debut on Friday for the Advanced-A rookie league Danville Braves.

Making it to the majors is what every player dreams about as a kid, and for many of those dreams, they start at Dan Daniel Park with the 2017 D-Braves Season.

But for 27-year-old Sanders Commings, it’s a dream he’s beginning for the second time.

“I’m from Augusta, Georgia,” says Commings, “Grew up a Braves fan, so when the hometown team called, I was beyond excited.”

Commings comes to Danville from an unlikely place: The NFL, where after 3 seasons of promise and injury with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sanders says he wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“You know, just a dream. I had a dream, and God blessed me,” says Commings, “He blessed me with some ability, and I just decided that I would put it out there and not let it go to waste.”

For over a year, Commings trained with former MLB player Jerry Hairston Jr., re-learning all the skills that lied dormant inside.

And on Monday night, Sanders came up with his first professional hits, a double, single, and two runs scored in Danville’s 6-3 win over Princeton.

The 27-year-old, Just another rookie, getting a chance to live out his dream.

“It’s fun, man. It’s good to be around these young guys. I’m so blessed for this opportunity.”