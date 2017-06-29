Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Braves

Published:
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallard)

ATLANTA (AP) – Bartolo Colon has been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, one day after the 44-year-old right-hander dropped to 2-8.

Pitching for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left oblique on June 6, Colon allowed six runs, eight hits and three walks in four innings in during Wednesday night’s 7-4 loss at San Diego.

Colon has an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts, unable to find the form that made him a former AL Cy Young Award winner and a 235-game winner.

Unless Colon is traded or claimed on waivers, the Braves would be responsible for the remainder of his $12.5 million salary. If he is released and signs with another team, the new club would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $535,000 minimum.

Left-hander Rex Brothers was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

