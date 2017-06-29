Cops: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend while recording YouTube video stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.

Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.

According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest.

She says she fired from about a foot away.

Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim’s aunt, Claudia Ruiz, said the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.

The couple’s pranks attracted viewers to their YouTube channel. Family members discouraged Ruiz from doing the stunt that killed him.

“There’s people out there doing crazy things to get these views, to get their numbers up. I think they just need to think twice and don’t do it. Think about it,” said Ruiz.

Monalisa Perez’s uncle told reporters that a post from her Twitter account said, “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. His idea, not mine.”

Relatives say Monalisa is 7-months pregnant with Ruiz’s second child.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Information from CNN was included in this report.