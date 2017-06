(WJBF) – There were a few scary moments at Fort Gordon, Ga. today.

According to the Twitter and Facebook page of Fort Gordon, there was a lockdown issued Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a force protection threat was issued for Fort Gordon.

According to Facebook, the event that triggered the alert was confirmed to be an unreported training session.

A few minutes after the post was posted Fort Gordon posted another social media post saying that all is clear.