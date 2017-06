AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It was a special night at Lake Olmstead on Thursday as former NFL running back and Georgia Southern star Adrian Peterson threw out the first pitch for the GreenJackets game.

The 1999 Walter Payton award winner and 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee also signed copies of his book, “Don’t Dis My Abilities” for fans.

The GreenJackets lost to West Virginia 6-5 in 11 innings.