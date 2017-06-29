I-20 bridge design draws complaints

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The drawings for the new I-20 bridge over the River and Canal is raising some eye brows

The proposed design shows a bridge that will not change much from what’s there now.

This has some saying this main gateway to the city should be more ornate,

With other suggesting that the bridge should include a protected bike lane, to link to the existing trails in the area.

It would be on the south side of the design it would connect the Georgia Welcome center to the South Carolina welcome center the Augusta Canal trail network and the north Augusta Greenway so it’s just a matter of finding the money, said Russell Foster of Wheel Movement of the CSRA a pro-bicycle advocacy group.

: The DOT will hold a public information open house on the bridge design on Tuesday July 11, from 5-to 7 at the Georgia Welcome center.