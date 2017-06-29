Justin DeLoach prepares for first fight since claiming first professional title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the first time since he won his first professional title belt in February, Justin DeLoach is getting back in the ring.

Premier Boxing Champions announced Wednesday night that DeLoach (17-1, 9 KOs) will fight Fernando Guerrero (28-4, 20 KOs) in the co-main event on July 30th in Bakersfield, Calif.

DeLoach is coming off his knock out of Chris Pearson in the USBA super welterweight title fight in February, while Guerrero hasn’t fought since he was knocked out in a March 2016 fight.

DeLoach said this isn’t the opponent he really wanted, but he’s excited to get back in the ring and is hoping to use this fight to prepare for future title bouts.

“I definitely took this fight for the experience,” DeLoach said. “[Guerrero] has fought a lot of champions at a bigger weight, so I took this fight for experience and exposure. After this fight we’re definitely going for the champions. As I’m on that platform I’ll tell them, ‘you guys can only run for so long. We’re here.'”

The fight will air live on FS1.