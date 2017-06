AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The case of the man accused of kidnapping his 16 year old stepdaughter has been turned over to a grand jury.

Leon Tripp is in the Richmond County jail for the disappearance of Latania Carwell.

Investigators say Tripp left his home in April with Latania, but the girl never returned.

Tripp has since told investigators that she is dead.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the case was passed on to the grand jury to decide whether or not to indict Tripp.