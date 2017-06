MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars today, charged in the shooting of another man earlier this month.

23-year-old Lamont Frantrez Elmore is charged with Attempted Murder in the shooting of Randy Norman Jr.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in McCormick on June 17th.

Elmore is also charged with Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.