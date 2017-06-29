Parents meet to discuss ideas to improve schools in Allendale County

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF)– Parents are springing into action as Allendale County schools are under a state of emergency.

Thursday night, dozens of parents and members of the community met to discuss ways to improve the district.

“Some big ideas. Some not so big. But they’re all good ideas, and we wanted to capture those and make sure the state department of education would be aware of those as they go forward,” said Wilbur Cave, the organizer of the community meeting Thursday night.

Parents have thrown out all sorts of ideas, from removing barbed wire fences in front of schools, to bolstering the high school debate team.

Although the board of education has filed a law suit in protest of the state’s takeover, State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she is in charge until she hears otherwise.

In the meantime, the board will remain in place, but Spearman will be in charge of the district’s schools.

People at the meeting say being under a state of emergency has actually energized parents in the district to see how they can help.

“Parents are now working together. Parents have started an organization, Allendale Promise. So it means we have a promise. You know, and we’re going to stick behind our children,” Amanda Pressiegill, a parent, told WJBF.

Teachers in attendance also tell us they also feel positive about the state taking over.

“We’ve been amazed, since Ms. Spearman was here three weeks ago, at the number of people who’ve had ideas,” Cave said.

But how are they going to implement these ideas? We asked Spearman.

“We’re going to take their recommendations of things that parents can do to get that organized. We’ll talk with Dr. Tobin about that, with the teachers,” Spearman said.

Dr. Walter Tobin is the district superintendent appointed by Spearman.

Spearman says meetings like this are a positive sign for the district.

“I am very encouraged to think that the Allendale community put this together. These are parents coming out on a summer night on a Thursday night to talk about what they can do in the future to help their students achieve,” Spearman said.

Spearman says they are busy every day getting ready for next school year.