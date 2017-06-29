TaxSlayer announces downtown plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A large Columbia County business is moving about a hundred of its employees to downtown Augusta.

Last week, TaxSlayer purchased the Family Y’s downtown building for two-million-dollars.

The tax-preparation company announced this week it will move its software developers and administrative staff to the downtown location in about a year.

Company officials say there is a technology movement going on downtown and they want to be a part of it.

TaxSlayer will still use its Columbia County location.

The Family Y is looking for a new building for its downtown members.