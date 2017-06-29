The Allendale Police Department has an investigation on Esther Street

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

ALLENDALE, SC (WJBF) – The Allendale Police Department is currently investigating a report made Thursday at 2:00 a.m. on Esther Street.

According to the release, a male suspect came to a resident’s front door, knocked then kicked the front door in.

Though the members of the home were able to leave with no injuries, the police had a reason to believe that the suspect was still inside the home.

The Allendale Police requested SLED for assistance and upon SLED’s arrival the residence was searched and cleared.

The suspect was not inside and the investigation continues.

