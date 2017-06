RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – More than 3, 500 people with arrest warrants in Richmond County can pay their fines at a reduced rate without the threat of getting arrested.

To take advantage of the offer, check the list on the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website then go to Augusta’s May Park today or tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Ashli Doss will have more on Good Morning Augusta.