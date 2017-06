(WJBF) – A Travel ban impacting six predominantly Muslim countries goes into effect Thursday, June 29 after a ruling by the Supreme Court Monday.

For the next 90 days, Visas will only be given to people in those countries who can prove close relationships with family or business in the United States.

U.S. Border Patrol officers will be the ones enforcing the ban which beings Thursday night at 8 p.m.

It will impact those in Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran, and Yemen.