$17.76 Independence Day week adoption special at Aiken County Animal Shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter, in conjunction with Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), is holding a “Declaration of Independence Adoption Special” beginning Saturday, July 1, from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

From July 1st through July 8th dogs and puppies will be available for adoption for just $17.76, which is more than $50 off of the regular adoption price of $70. Cats and kittens can be adopted for just $10, down from the usual $35.

Shelter officials say they have received more than 500 homeless animals this month (June) alone.

For more information about Saturday’s event, the adoption special or FOTAS, click here or call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.

Who: Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends Of The Animal Shelter

What: Declaration of Independence Adoption Special

When: Saturday, July 1, 11am – 4pm (special rates good through July 8th)

Where: Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, Aiken, South Carolina