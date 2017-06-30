$17.76 Independence Day week adoption special at Aiken County Animal Shelter

By Published:
Zelda, a two month-old long-haired kitten, is one of the cats available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter, in conjunction with Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), is holding a “Declaration of Independence Adoption Special” beginning Saturday, July 1, from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

From July 1st through July 8th dogs and puppies will be available for adoption for just $17.76, which is more than $50 off of the regular adoption price of $70. Cats and kittens can be adopted for just $10, down from the usual $35.

Rolo, a 3 year-old Mastiff, is one of the homeless dogs available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter

Shelter officials say they have received more than 500 homeless animals this month (June) alone.

For more information about Saturday’s event, the adoption special or FOTAS, click here or call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.

Zelda, a two month-old long-haired kitten, is one of the cats available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter

Who: Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends Of The Animal Shelter

What: Declaration of Independence Adoption Special

When: Saturday, July 1, 11am – 4pm (special rates good through July 8th)

Where: Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, Aiken, South Carolina

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s