Aiken County parents believe fidget spinner toy caused daughter to have seizure

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Fidget spinners got their start as a tool to help people with A.D.H.D. and anxiety, but one local family says the gadget sent their daughter to the hospital.

For an Aiken County family their 7-year-old playing with a fidget spinner, is what they believe, ended in an ambulance ride to the Emergency Room.

“It looked like it hypnotized her,” said Brad Shealy. “Then the next thing you know, her eyes roll in the back of her head and all that, and of course into a seizure.”

Lynn Hunsinger said her daughter, Khloe, has never had a seizure in her life, until she picked up a fidget spinner.

Shealy says he got home from work to his stepdaughter playing with the toy, and that’s when he noticed something was wrong.

“By the time we eased over to the couch, that’s when she actually went into a seizure.” Shealy told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “But she was actually staring at that lighted fidget spinner the whole time. The whole entire time.”

However, the 7-year-old owned several others that aren’t as fancy.

Doctors told Khloe’s parents they believe the LED lights triggered a seizure that lasted half an hour.

“I mean 30 minutes is a long time for her first seizure,” Hunsinger said. “It really scared me and just looking back at the video I just cry. Just seeing her so stiff and her eyes in the back of her head. She’s my angel. My miracle child.”

The horrifying experience prompted the parents to make a post on Facebook to warn others about the toy.

“That’s why we are trying to bring it forth just to indicate, it may not happen to all kids, but there’s a possibility it could trigger somebody else’s to have a seizure or something like that.” Shealy said. “I don’t want to see another parent have to go through what we went through.”

Even if you don’t buy your child a fidget spinner, if they have access to a tablet or cell phone, there are fidget spinner apps out there that might have the same effect.

According the Epilepsy Foundation many people are unaware that they are sensitive to flickering lights or to certain kinds of patterns until they have a seizure.

Triggers include rapid flashing light, alternating patterns, intense strobe lights, even watching television or staring too long at a computer monitor.