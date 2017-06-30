Do South Carolina drivers deserve rude ranking

North Augusta,Sc Driving we don’t use turn signals, we tail gate, we get mad if we think someone is driving too slow,

“Some guy goes by and flips me off because I’m not going fast enough so that’s rude,” said Kevin Smith who lives in North Augusta.

People can be downright rude on the road.

That go back to how you were brought up with respect and being disciplined,” said Troy McKevie, who lives in Jackson, South Carolina.

A recent survey, ranked the most courteous drivers by state in the US

The higher on the list is the most t polite the father down gets ruder, and coming in at number 49 South Carolina only New York was worse.

“That’s for real George, man we’re in trouble,” said Troy.

‘People are kind of rude here they don’t put their signals on,” said Melody Smith.

“You know in our area traffic flow back and forth over the Savannah River and if you want to speak of rude drivers well some have Georgia in mind.

”I don’t think it’s right I don’t think it’s right across the river is a little bit worse,” said Colt Fox from Aiken.

“It’s more Georgia plates,” said Melody.

“More Georgia,”

“More Georgia I see,” said Melody.

“They’re always messing up,”

‘Yeah they are,” she agreed.

Here’s a Georgia driver in South Carolina, but she sees it too.

“They’re courteous then the ones in Georgia in Augusta they’re very rude in Augusta,” said Mildred Davis.

“You didn’t vote in this survey did you?

“No I did not,” said Mildred.

South Carolina drivers are said to be some of the rudest, but in South Carolina they’re looking for a recount.

“Whatever Georgia’s doing over there that’s Georgia’s business maybe their drop down and we’ll move up,” said Troy.

For South Carolina drivers that would be nice indeed.

Out there somewhere in North Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6