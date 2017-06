APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Docks at Pointes West Marina in Appling are set to open for the Fourth of July weekend.

Dock A was severely damaged after storms back in April.

The cleanup efforts also shut down Docks B and C.

Crews have been hard at work and it looks like Docks B and C will be back open on July 1st.

For the boat owners inconvenienced by the closures, Pointes West is not going to charge you for the month of July.