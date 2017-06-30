Doctors Hospital launches at $19M dollar expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctors Hospital is set to launch a 19 million dollar expansion.

Friday, June 30 the hospital will kick off the Emergency Department Expansion with a groundbreaking at 8:30 a.m.

The 14-month project will create a larger, more efficient department with more treatment rooms.

The expanded area will have dedicated X-Ray and Computerized Tomography (CT) scan equipment, additional pediatric ED rooms and clinical observation space.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more details on the groundbreaking and the expansion coming up at noon.