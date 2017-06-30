Faulty ignition kept fire truck from pumping at Twin Peaks

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) New information about that big fire at Twin Peaks this week. The effort to put it out got off to a slow start.

That’s because the first fire truck that got there couldn’t pump water.

The engine cut off.

The truck had been in for maintenance that morning for another problem but not for the ignition switch.

“The ignition switch was bad which made the engine shut off and the pump would not pump if the engine is not running the apparatus did go earlier that morning but that morning the only issues were brought up and were found and remedied were the fact it needed some engine oil power steering fluid and the tired needed to be rotated,” said Fire Chief Chris James.

Chief James says the truck was 14 years old and wasn’t one of the KME models that had a series of maintenance issues two years ago.