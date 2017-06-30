No tax-free weekend this year for Georgia

WJBF Staff Published:

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia parents may have to go across the river to South Carolina when buying back to school items this year as Georgia will NOT be having a sales tax-free weekend this year.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, state lawmakers did not pass legislation this year allowing a sales tax-free weekend.

The annual tax-free weekend allowed families and teachers to save money while purchasing school supplies.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the tax-free weekend eliminated more than $70 million in state and local tax revenue.

Georgia’s neighboring state is still holding their back-to-school tax-free weekend. South Carolina is having their tax-free weekend August 4-6.

