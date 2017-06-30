No tax-free weekend this year for Georgia

arents may have to go across the river to South Carolina when buying back to school items this year as Georgia will NOT be having a sales tax-free weekend this year.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, state lawmakers did not pass legislation this year allowing a sales tax-free weekend.

The annual tax-free weekend allowed families and teachers to save money while purchasing school supplies.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the tax-free weekend eliminated more than $70 million in state and local tax revenue.

Georgia’s neighboring state is still holding their back-to-school tax-free weekend. South Carolina is having their tax-free weekend August 4-6.