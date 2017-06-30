Several shot at New York hospital, shooter reportedly dead

SOUTH BRONX, New York City (WABC) – Police said a gunman is dead and at least three people were shot inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City Friday.

Police confirmed the gunman is down, but did not provide any other details about him.

Sources said other people are injured in the hospital and they will be evaluated. Their injuries are not known.

A spokesman for NYPD said there are reports of multiple people shot:

The condition of the two people, believed to be men, is not known.

Law enforcement sources said he is a former hospital employee — Dr. Henry Bello — and that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was armed with a rifle.

