Some tick bites can land you in the hospital or worse

By Published:
Local tick bite victim, Brian Culpepper, describes his run in with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local man spent weeks recovering from a bug bite he never felt happen. Now, the 30-year-old is opening up about his experience with the disease.

Brian Culpepper remembers how his health took a downward spiral just a few weeks ago.

“I had to have had the worst headache I’ve ever had in my entire life,” he recalled.

He loves talking. In fact, Brain Culpepper was ready to serve as Best Ma in his brother wedding when he fell ill and couldn’t even bear to listen to anyone else talk.

“I was scared. I honestly thought this could potentially be a life ending event for me,” he explained.

The 30-year-old Augusta Tech student had a high fever of 103 follow his headaches, and then he developed a rash on his hands, arms and legs. Add flu like symptoms to that and doctors at Augusta University Medical Center diagnosed Culpepper with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tickborne disease.

“Whenever they started giving me the right antibiotic to treat me with, it was less than 24 hours later I started to improve immediately,” said Culpepper.

He spent time in early May working near brush in McDuffie County. That’s where he thinks he encountered the tick, but he never remembers getting bitten, even though he did.

McDuffie County area where Culpepper said he completed work and possibly came in contact with the tick.

 

Ticks transport diseases from animals to humans through biting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can get as many as nine different types of diseases from ticks, and the CDC reports the cases have increased by the thousands in the past 15 years.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, Chief of Infectious Disease at AUMC, said “Patients need to go on antibiotics right away. It is rare, a rare cause of death if patients get antibiotics right away.”

Prevention is key. The CDC suggest checking body parts, pets and outdoor gear daily when you come inside. Areas such as the scalp, neck, underneath the arms, behind the legs and even the buttocks are important to check.

And don’t kill ticks with your hands. Flush them down the toilet.  Dr. Vazquez said this is important because you may not kill the tick when you squish it.

Culpepper’s bout with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is common along with Lyme Disease, which has tripled in the past 20 years.

“If it’s not treated or caught right away then patients can then develop heart abnormalities, brain abnormalities, paralysis and dementia,” Dr. Vazquez said.

A key prevention technique is repellent, something Culpepper said he forgot to do before going outside.  The CDC recommends using repellent with 20% to 30% deet on your skin and clothing to prevent a tick bite. Also, wearing long pants and long sleeves helps too.

Finally, if you get sick and you know you’ve been working or camping near areas with brush, make sure you tell your doctor and that a tick bite is a possibility.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s