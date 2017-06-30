Thousands come out for annual Fort Gordon Independence Celebration

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF)- Fort Gordon’s annual Independence Celebration kicked off Friday evening around 7 p.m. after a rain delay. Thousands of people packed Barton Field to celebrate Independence Day weekend.

The event has something for everyone.

“This is one of my favorite artists over here, Randy Houster and then they have John Langston coming up,” said Gabriel Frosh. “So I’m really excited about this.”

There’s food.

“The smell is amazing,” Marie Nelson said.

There are activities for kids.

“We just to go get some tickets so that he can go on some of the rides,” said Natasha Garcia.

The fireworks are a fan favorite.

But it’s all about so much more than that.

Many of the people who come out to Fort Gordon to celebrate independence day serve in the armed forces or have a family member who does.

Gabriel Frosh says he’s been in the service for about six months now.

“It means alot,” he said. “I absolutely love my country.”

Marie Nelson says she came came all the way from Odessa, TX to celebrate with her daughter, who’s stationed at Fort Gordon.

This will be the first fourth of July since her daughter enlisted.

“I’m just glad that we could celebrate it with her and that right now, she is safe,” Nelson said.

Natasha Garcia’s husband is also stationed at Fort Gordon.

“Our daddy is definitely our hero, so it means alot that we’re here to support him,” she said.

Revelers say at the end of the day, it’s all about showing pride in being an American…and showing gratitude to those who make America the land of the free

“It’s just awesome to be an American because we do have all the soldiers and everyone fighting for us, and without that freedom, we wouldn’t…I don’t think it’d be America,” Nelson said.