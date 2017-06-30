Twin Peaks to rebuild, employees to be rehired

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The GM of Augusta’s Twinpeaks Restaurant tell News Channel 6 they plan to rebuild.

We should know more about time line of rebuilding next week.

All those on the TwinPeaks payroll in Augusta will be rehired without applying.

Monday, investigators say a former employee, identified as Roland Evan Croyle, drove his SUV into the front door of the building and then ignited kerosene cans.

Croyle was held at gunpoint by a passerby, who wishes to remain anonymous, until deputies arrived.

Nobody was injured.

Twin Peaks Fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s