Twin Peaks to rebuild, employees to be rehired

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The GM of Augusta’s Twinpeaks Restaurant tell News Channel 6 they plan to rebuild.

We should know more about time line of rebuilding next week.

All those on the TwinPeaks payroll in Augusta will be rehired without applying.

Monday, investigators say a former employee, identified as Roland Evan Croyle, drove his SUV into the front door of the building and then ignited kerosene cans.

Croyle was held at gunpoint by a passerby, who wishes to remain anonymous, until deputies arrived.

Nobody was injured.

