Twin Peaks to rebuild, employees to be rehired

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The GM of Augusta’s Twinpeaks Restaurant tell News Channel 6 they plan to rebuild.
We should know more about time line of rebuilding next week.
All those on the TwinPeaks payroll in Augusta will be rehired without applying.
Monday, investigators say a former employee, identified as Roland Evan Croyle, drove his SUV into the front door of the building and then ignited kerosene cans.
Croyle was held at gunpoint by a passerby, who wishes to remain anonymous, until deputies arrived.
Nobody was injured.
Twin Peaks Fire
Twin Peaks Fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday
-
Project Jackson Renderings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
-
Gallery: The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes
-
Gallery: The Latest: New Orleans family describes surviving tornado
-
Gallery: The Latest: First Katrina, now a tornado, but woman has hope