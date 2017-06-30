Wagener man wanted for Burglary

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to a recent burglary.

26-year-old Desi Arnaz Gleaton is wanted for Burglary First Degree and Grand Larceny.

On June 8th, Aiken County Deputies responded to a burglary at a home on the 3600 block of Old 96 Indian Trail.

Investigators say that evidence was found of forced entry to the adjoining shop and the back door of the home.

If anyone has any information about Gleaton’s whereabouts, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.