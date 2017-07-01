Atlanta ranks as best place to celebrate Independence Day

ATLANTA (WJBF) – If you are hitting the road for the Independence Day Holiday weekend you won’t have to drive far to find the best place in the U.S.A. to celebrate the fourth.

According to survey by wallethub.com, Atlanta tops the list. The survey compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 18 criteria to determine how well they balance holiday cost with fun.

The top 10 places to celebrate Independence Day are:

Atlanta San Francisco Buffalo Washington, D.C. San Diego Madison, WI St. Louis Milwaukee Orlando Seattle

The bottom 10 places to celebrate Independence Day are:

91. Winston-Salem, N.C.

92. Mesa, AZ

93. Chandler, AZ

94. Phoneix, AZ

95. Glendale, AZ

96. San Bernardino, CA

97. Lubbock, TX

98. Gilbert, AZ

99. Jersey City, NJ

100. Newark, NJ

Augusta did not factor into the survey because it is not considered one of the 100 largest cities in the country based on the survey’s criteria. Charlotte just missed the bottom ten coming in at number 89. To read the entire survey, click here.