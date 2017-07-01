Good Morning Augusta headlines – Saturday, July 1, 2017

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – If you missed Good Morning Augusta Saturday morning, don’t worry! John Hart and Micah Rumsey have all of your news and weather headlines covered in the video above, including:
- New laws taking effect today in Georgia and South Carolina.
- How you can avoid traffic as a record number of travelers hit the road this Holiday weekend.
- Where and when to celebrate Independence Day across the CSRA.
- Independence Day-themed adoption specials at local animal shelter.
Watch Good Morning Augusta Weekend each and every Saturday and Sunday at 7am!