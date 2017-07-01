Jessica Haigwood qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — When Augusta University’s Jessica Haigwood learned the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Qualifier was at her home course in Roswell, Ga., she decided to play one final amateur tournament before turning professional.

Haigwood returned to Ansley Golf Club’s Settindown Creek Course and shot a three-under 69 to claim a share of the low medalist honors, and qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in August.

“It meant a lot because [Settindown Creek Course] is really challenging and I can count on one hand how many times I’ve shot under par there,” Haigwood said. “For me to shoot a 69 was really important and it means a lot to me that I did that.

“I’m just understanding it myself. I’m going to be on TV with a lot more people watching. Better competition. It’s going to be exciting and nerve-racking, but I’m really excited to move forward and use this to prepare for the LPGA or the Symetra Tour.”

The U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship is scheduled for August 7-13 at San Diego Country Club.

Haigwood plans to turn professional and begin Qualifying School following the tournament. If she’s able to win or finish second, she’d kick start her professional career because she would received an exemption for the U.S. Women’s Open.

For more information on the tournament, please click here.