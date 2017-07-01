NFL star from CSRA to hold benefit flag football game

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Former South Aiken football star Dekoda Watson, now with the San Francisco 49ers, will host a weekend of events later this month to benefit his Koda’s Kids foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, “Koda’s Kids Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2012 by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson. Each year, Koda’s Kids provides a scholarship to one student from each of the seven high schools in Aiken County and surrounding areas.”

There will be a flag football game featuring current NFL players at South Aiken High School on Thursday, July 13th. Then on Friday, July 14th the annual charity golf tournament and gala will be held at Woodside Plantation. Finally, on Saturday, July 15th Watson will host a free football and cheer camp.

Dekoda’s father Greg stopped by Television Park to talk about the upcoming events on Good Morning Augusta Saturday. To watch the interview click on the video above. For more information about the events and how you can help Koda’s Kids, click here.