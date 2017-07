AUGUSTA (WJBF) — All four lanes of Riverwatch Parkway are closed after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the eastbound side of Riverwatch, near mile marker 2.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle drifted and struck a guard rail.

The coroner’s office is on the scene.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released yet.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team is reconstructing the crash.

Riverwatch Parkway is expected to re-open later this evening.