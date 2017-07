GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown Public Safety Officers are searching for a missing man.

50-year-old Jimmie Daniel was last seen on Friday on Nantucket Circle in Grovetown.

He was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.

Daniel is 5’6” and about 230 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen him, please contact Investigator Jason Reeves at (706) 863-1212.