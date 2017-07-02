Parker Collins awaits next NFL opportunity

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — After three seasons as a starter at Appalachian State University, North Augusta’s Parker Collins signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April.

After spending two months with the team and participating in Mini-Camp, the Jaguars released Collins on June 21st to create space for a veteran offensive lineman.

Still, Collins said his time in Jacksonville only confirmed his belief that he belongs in the National Football League.

“It was a very good experience,” Collins said. “I learned I can play in the NFL. I can do a lot of the things and I can very good in this league. I did learn it’s all about fit. It has to be the right fit. You can play as [well] as you want, but if they’re looking for something else you can’t help that and that’s fine. That’s their decision, and I wish them the best of luck, but you know I’m going to play in this league and I’m going to be successful in it.”

Collins has a workout with the Los Angeles Rams on July 25th.