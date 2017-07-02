Suzuki hits 2nd HR in 12th, Braves finish sweep of A’s

Published:

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kurt Suzuki led off the 12th inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

One inning after closer Jim Johnson got his sixth blown save, Suzuki lined a shot to left on a 3-1 pitch from John Axford (0-1). Suzuki also homered off starter Sean Manaea to begin the second.

It’s the third multihomer of Suzuki’s career and first since 2011 when he was with Oakland. The veteran catcher had not gone deep against his previous club until these homers helped Atlanta finish its six-game West Coast trip on a positive note after a rocky beginning.

Johnson (6-1) got the win despite three walks, and Arodys Vizcaino retired three batters for his second save. Vizcaino got Franklin Barreto to fly out with two runners on to end it.

