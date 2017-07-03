Victim identified in deadly Beech Island crash

UPDATE (7:25pm) – Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton has identified the victim of Monday afternoon’s deadly crash on Highway 278 in Beech Island as Britney McGee, 26, of Warrenville.

He says she was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east when she crossed over into the westbound lane and hit a pickup truck head on. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Beech Island, S.C. (WJBF)- The coroner is on the scene of a deadly car crash in Aiken County.

It happened Monday afternoon on Williston Road near Hammond Road.

There is no word on how many cars are involved or any other people injured.

