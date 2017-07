AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Sunday night just before 10:30 pm on Storm Branch Road near Cowdry Park Road.

Officials say the 2015 Toyota crossed the center line and hit two mailboxes and then overturned back into the road.

The driver was ejected and taken to the hospital where they later died.

The crash is under investigation and the victim’s name has not yet been released.