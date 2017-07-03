Fireworks laws for GA and SC

CSRA (WJBF) – Though many of us enjoy shooting off fireworks, it is important to be careful.

State officials say they can harm your neighbors if they have pets or small children.

The loud sounds can cause anxiety for people and animals.

Georgia law says, you cannot shoot fireworks after midnight on the Fourth of July and you must be 18 years-old or older in order to purchase them.

Georgia residents are not allowed to shoot fireworks on roads, highways, and it is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, prison, nuclear power plant, refinery or gas station.

In South Carolina, you must be 16 years-old or older in order to purchase fireworks and Bottle Rockets have to be purchased by permit only.

Fireworks that can be purchased in Georgia:

Bottle Rockets

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Wheels and Spinners

Sky Flyers

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)

Fireworks that can be purchased in South Carolina:

Bottle Rockets (By permit only)

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Sky Flyers

Wheels and Spinners

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)