Fireworks laws for GA and SC

Americans celebrate 4th of July (Pixabay/CC0)

CSRA (WJBF) – Though many of us enjoy shooting off fireworks, it is important to be careful.

State officials say they can harm your neighbors if they have pets or small children.

The loud sounds can cause anxiety for people and animals.

Georgia law says, you cannot shoot fireworks after midnight on the Fourth of July and you must be 18 years-old or older in order to purchase them.

Georgia residents are not allowed to shoot fireworks on roads, highways, and it is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, prison, nuclear power plant, refinery or gas station.

In South Carolina, you must be 16 years-old or older in order to purchase fireworks and Bottle Rockets have to be purchased by permit only.

Fireworks that can be purchased in Georgia:

  • Bottle Rockets
  • Sky Rockets
  • Roman Candles
  • Firecrackers
  • Sparklers
  • Smoke and Punk
  • Crackle and Strobe
  • Parachutes
  • Wheels and Spinners
  • Sky Flyers
  • Fountains
  • Missiles
  • Novelties
  • Display Shells
  • Aerial Items (Cakes)

Fireworks that can be purchased in South Carolina:

  • Bottle Rockets (By permit only)
  • Sky Rockets
  • Roman Candles
  • Sparklers
  • Smoke and Punk
  • Fountains
  • Missiles
  • Novelties
  • Crackle and Strobe
  • Parachutes
  • Sky Flyers
  • Wheels and Spinners
  • Display Shells
  • Aerial Items (Cakes)

 

