North Augusta (WJBF) – The summertime temperatures aren’t the only things going up. Prices at the pump are on the rise as well.

If you’ve filled up since Saturday (July 1st), you know what I’m talking about.

A 2 cent per gallon hike in South Carolina. The new tax kicked in on Saturday. The state will use the extra cash to make the state’s roads and bridges, better.

