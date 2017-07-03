I-20 bridge renderings too bland some say

By Published:
I-20 Bridges Over The Savannah River and Augusta Canal Will Be Replaced
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Next week the public is invited to comment on the new bridge planned for I-20 over the Savannah River and Augusta canal.

We showed you the DOT renderings of the bridge and the design is drawing some complaints.

Some want to see a protected bike path as part of the bridge.

While other say the design is too bland to be a major gateway into the city.

We’re not in charge of those funds so I’d have see if there is any way to make some changes and beautify it a little bit,” said Mayor Pro-Tem, Mary Davis.

You would like to see it more iconic?

“If it’s financially doable I have had some complaints about that as well I just don’t know the answers to it,” said Davis/

 

A D-O-T spokesperson says the bridge renderings are for informational purposes and do not represent exactly what the bridge will look like.

A public information session on the bridge will be July 11th from 5 to 7 at the Georgia Welcome Center

