CSRA (WJBF) – There will not be a tax-free weekend this summer for Georgia residents.

The annual event was supposed to take place July 29th and 30th, but it wasn’t passed by Georgia lawmakers this year.

Although Georgia is not taking part in the tax-free weekend, South Carolina is.

The tax-free weekend for those who live in the Palmetto state will be August 4th and 5th.