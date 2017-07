RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – A reward for information in the case of a missing Augusta teen is growing.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a local business owner has added $2,500 to the reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

LaTania Carwell hasn’t been seen since April 17, 2017.

LaTania’s Mother and Stepfather remain in jail in connection with her disappearance.

The case is considered a homicide.