Third traffic death in Aiken County in 24 hours

By Published: Updated:
deadly-crash
deadly-crash
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A Warrenville man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 421 Monday night.
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton says Belton Day was trying to cross the highway near Crossover Road when he was hit by a 2001 Buick driven by Marty Addison. Addison was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for DUI.
An autopsy will be performed on Day. Toxicology results are pending.
The incident was the third traffic death in Aiken County in less than 24 hours after deadly crashes in Beech Island on Sunday and Monday nights.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s