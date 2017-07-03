Transportation crews suspend construction for the holiday

CSRA (WJBF) – If you are hitting the road for Independence Day, you will see much less road work.

Transportation Crews in Georgia and South Carolina are suspending construction for the holiday.

In Georgia interstate work will be suspended until 5 am on Wednesday, July 5, and in South Carolina, crews will not resume work until July 10th.

According to the Department of Transportation, the activities taking place are striping and joint sealing. The job will finish by mid to late July over one month ahead of schedule, depending on weather conditions.

I-20 work schedule

July 6 : Westbound Right Lane Mile Marker 194 – 188

Eastbound Left Lane Mile Marker 184 – 188

July 7 : Westbound Right Lane Mile Marker 188 – 182

Eastbound Left Lane Mile Marker 188 – 192

July 8 : Westbound Right Lane Mile Marker 182 – 176

Eastbound Left Lane Mile Marker 188 – 192