AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) This is the time of year we celebrate America’s Independence which was hard fought during the Revolutionary War.

And if you take a trip to historic Magnolia Cemetery you will find the unique grave of John Martin.

Martin fought in the Revolutionary war, and his grave is marked by a cannon he supposedly brought home from the battles.

Martin went on to become Governor of Georgia, and was in office when the Revolutionary War came to and end in 1783.